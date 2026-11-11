DUBAI: G7 foreign ministers condemned continued Houthi strikes inside Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, and urged all actors, including Iran, to stop arming and supporting the group.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday after their meeting in Paris on Nov. 9 and 10, ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, along with the EU’s High Representative, said the attacks included strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The ministers expressed solidarity with the Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed their right to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with international law. They called on the Houthis to immediately stop all military action and threats so that an inclusive political process can resume.

They also called for a humanitarian corridor to be opened in Taiz urgently, and renewed their call for the release of all detained humanitarian workers, including 70 UN staff held by the Houthis.

Iranian attacks

The G7 strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on its neighbors and its obstruction of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the disruption had hit international trade, energy security and the global economy.

The ministers called on Iran to end its persistent attacks on civilian vessels in the waterway, and rejected any tolls, fees or other restrictions on maritime transit.

They backed the demining and escort operations carried out by US Central Command, and said a separate defensive initiative led by France and the UK could help restore shipping traffic, including by helping to verify that all mines have been cleared.

The G7 said Iran “must never be allowed to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon,” and urged Tehran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The ministers also expressed grave concern over Iranian involvement in violent plots against their citizens and territories. They recognized the UK’s attribution of the Sept. 27 incident at the RAF Fairford air base to Iran, saying Tehran “should be in no doubt” that G7 members were united and committed to safeguarding their sovereignty.

Lebanon, Gaza and Syria

On Lebanon, the ministers said disarming all non-state armed groups, “foremost among them Hezbollah,” remained essential. They called for a strong security framework to support the Lebanese army as the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL ends this year.

On Gaza, they called for the swift implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803, said Hamas could have no role in the territory’s future, and said Israel must progressively withdraw under the conditions set out in the resolution.

The ministers also reaffirmed their support for an inclusive political transition in Syria, and expressed concern over the situation in the south of the country, calling for respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Israeli forces have occupied parts of southern Syria since the fall of Bashar Assad in December 2024.