GAZA CITY: Israeli forces killed six people across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, including a six-year-old boy, the civil defense agency and hospitals in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory told AFP.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by the Palestinian Islamist movement’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza’s civil defense agency, told AFP that a total of six people were killed and several injured “as a result of Israeli fire” on Tuesday.

Israel’s military told AFP it was looking into the reports, adding that it struck “several terrorists” in Gaza on Tuesday, and was “not aware” of any six-year-old killed by its fire.

Bassal said that two people, including a 21-year-old and a six-year-old boy, were killed by Israeli fire in the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

Nasser Hospital, in Gaza’s south, confirmed the two deaths and identified the child as Iyas Al-Namnam.

Bassal said that two people were killed in an Israeli drone bombing near northern Gaza’s Jabalia camp. Al-Shifa hospital in nearby Gaza City confirmed the two deaths.

Bassal added that one man was killed by bombing and another by Israeli live fire in southern Gaza, with Nasser Hospital confirming both deaths.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

During the same period, the Israeli military has reported the loss of seven soldiers, as well as one civilian contractor.