NEW DELHI: Six commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, down from 11 a day earlier ‌and well ‌below the ‌10-day average of around 13, preliminary shipping data showed on Thursday.

The vessels included two very large ‌gas ‌carriers, two ‌long range tankers, ‌one Supramax tanker and one Panamax tanker, Kpler data ‌showed as of 0405 GMT.

The number of vessels transiting the waterway could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.