DUBAI: Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers have agreed to set up a forward military command in Kuwait with forces assigned to the site, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi said on Tuesday.

A forward command is a headquarters placed closer to potential flashpoints than a military’s main command. It allows more efficient coordination and faster deployment of forces. Kuwait sits at the northern tip of the Gulf, bordering Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and facing Iran across the water.

The new command will come under the GCC’s Unified Military Command, the joint force that brings together the armed forces of the six member states.

The decision was taken at the 23rd session of the GCC Joint Defense Council in Manama, chaired by Bahraini Minister of Defense Affairs Lt. Gen. Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi.

Al-Budaiwi said the meeting followed directives issued by GCC leaders at their extraordinary summit in Jeddah in April to strengthen joint military action and boost the bloc’s ability to face common threats.

He praised the level of military cooperation and coordination among member states in responding to what he described as Iranian aggression in the region, saying it showed that the security of Gulf countries was a shared responsibility.

Al-Budaiwi condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks that had hit GCC states and damaged civilian sites and infrastructure. He also paid tribute to the armed forces of member states and offered condolences for those killed, wishing the injured a swift recovery.

He also condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the targeting of holy sites, calling them a blatant violation of the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty.

The GCC states stand in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support all measures the Kingdom takes to protect its security, stability and territory, he said, adding that “the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of all GCC countries.”

Al-Budaiwi said the council had also adopted a number of other decisions that would take Gulf military cooperation to a broader level of integration.