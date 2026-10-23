AMMAN: At least six people were killed and 28 injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church ‌in ‌southern Jordan on Friday.

The attack took place at the busy Hammoud Church in Karak ‌governorate. Earlier reports said seven worshippers had been killed.

A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate confirmed the number of casualties and said the attack was carried out by "unknown assailants." He said the investigation was proceeding rapidly.

Security forces deployed at the church and were pursuing the ‌suspects, Al-Mamlaka TV said. Some of the wounded were critically injured.

Security cameras captured the moment gunmen attacked a church in Karak, southern Jordan.

A witness told Al-Mamlaka that a vehicle arrived carrying the gunmen, who fired continuously for five minutes before fleeing the scene.



Between 150 and 200 people were inside and around the church at the time, the witness said, adding that most of the victims were aged between 50 and 70.



Security camera footage captured the moment the gunmen attacked the entrance to the church. Two of the attackers appeared to be using handguns while another was carrying a rifle and had his head covered.



Jordan's King Abdullah II vowed that the attack would be met with "the harshest retaliation."

The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) October 23, 2026





"Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity," he said in a statement. "Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation."



Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan chaired a meeting of Jordan's security council in Karak to discuss the response to the attack, a government spokesman said.



Karak is home to a significant Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom.

*With AFP and Reuters