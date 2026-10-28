RIYADH: Yemen’s Houthis attacked Aden airport on Wednesday with two ballistic missiles, the spokesperson for Yemen’s Armed Forces said.

The attack - the sixth Houthi strike on the airport in a matter of days - caused civilian injuries and material damage, Col. Majid Al-Nuzaily said.

Al-Nuzaily said the attack is “part of a recurring series of attacks carried out by the militia against civilian and vital infrastructure, threatening both the lives of civilians and the safety of air navigation.”

“It underscores the militia’s persistent hostile agenda and its continued targeting of the Yemeni people’s assets and vital interests,” he added.

Yemen’s Transport Ministry condemned the attack on the airport, warning that the continued strikes posed a serious threat to civil aviation safety.