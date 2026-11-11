LONDON: Iran has attacked ship navigation systems on the Omani island of Didamar in the Strait of Hormuz, three sources ​with knowledge of the matter confirmed, showing Tehran’s ability to target infrastructure used to restore Gulf oil flows.

The three sources did not provide a damage assessment and Reuters could not determine independently if any navigation systems were destroyed in the attacks that Tehran had claimed on Tuesday.

Gulf exporters have been increasingly using workarounds ‌to increase oil ‌flows via Hormuz, such as ​ship-to-ship ‌transfers (STS) ⁠off ​the coast ⁠of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The US military has been aiding commercial vessels transiting the Strait after Iranian attacks disrupted traffic since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February. It says around 1.5 billion barrels have passed through since the summer.

The attacks on Didamar island would likely have limited impact on commercial shipping in ⁠the Strait, two other shipping sources and an ‌additional maritime security source ‌said. One said that was because ​other systems were in ‌place elsewhere.

Iranian state media said on Tuesday that ‌the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had carried out strikes destroying “enemy navigation systems” on Didamar island.

Reuters confirmed smoke rising from the island in video footage but it was unclear what was ‌burning. An image from the EU’s satellite program Copernicus also showed thermal activity.

The attacks ⁠come as ⁠Gulf oil exports recovered to over 80 percent of pre-war levels in September and October, aided by US military-assisted flows through the Strait and higher Saudi exports via the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The US military’s Central Command and Oman’s media ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bigger tankers, mostly very large crude carriers (VLCCs), shuttle oil from Gulf ports to ship-to-ship transfer locations near Oman’s Sohar and the UAE’s Fujairah.

Iran says oil tanker hit mine and caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

An oil tanker struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after entering a prohibited area, Iran’s army said on Wednesday.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. It said the condition of the crew, the extent of any damage and the environmental impact were not yet known. It was not immediately clear whether the report referred to the same vessel.

Iran has restricted traffic through the strategic waterway since the war in the Middle East began in late February, and has been targeting vessels that pass through without its authorization.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said three oil tankers had caught fire in the strait recently. In one incident, a Liberia-flagged tanker was hit by a projectile, injuring several people, including an Indian national who was taken ashore safely.

Tehran has reported a number of ships catching fire in the strait, often blaming mines, despite recent US claims that all mines in the area had been cleared.