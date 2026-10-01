DUBAI: Iran said accusations linking Tehran to a suspected plot against an airbase in ‌the ‌UK were baseless ‌and summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue, state media reported on Thursday.

British ‌Prime ‌Minister Andy ‌Burnham ‌said on Wednesday that Britain had “strong indications” that ‌Iran was involved in the suspected plot against the airbase which is used by US forces to strike Iran.