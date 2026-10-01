- RAF Fairford is used by US forces for operations against Iran.
- British Prime Minister Burnham claims there are strong indications of Iran’s involvement
DUBAI: Iran said accusations linking Tehran to a suspected plot against an airbase in the UK were baseless and summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue, state media reported on Thursday.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday that Britain had “strong indications” that Iran was involved in the suspected plot against the airbase which is used by US forces to strike Iran.