TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that negotiations with the United States were “meaningless” and only resulted in renewed American attacks, state media reported.

“So far, they have attacked us three times after talks, and this shows that they are not seeking dialogue; rather, their goal is to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA. “With an enemy that every day resorts to assassination, sanctions, pressure and threats, and that breaks its commitments, negotiations are meaningless.”