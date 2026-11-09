- Navigational aid systems in the Strait of Hormuz were destroyed
- No unauthorized vessels transited the route overnight
DUBAI: Navigational aid systems in the south of the Strait of Hormuz were destroyed and no unauthorized vessels transited the maritime route overnight, an unnamed Revolutionary Guards Navy official told Iranian state media on Monday.
No vital infrastructure or services were impacted by a US attack on Iran's Qeshm island last night, a provincial official told the semi-official Fars news agency on Monday, adding that the targeted sites were away from residential and commercial areas. Iranian state media reported explosions late on Sunday in Qeshm near the Strait of Hormuz.