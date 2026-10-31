TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ​ordered the armed forces to respond immediately and without “geographic limits to ‌any enemy ‌threat,” ​according ‌to ⁠a statement ​published on ⁠his official Telegram account on Saturday.

Khamenei said Iran would determine ⁠the timing ‌and ‌conditions for ​ending ‌any renewed ‌military or “terrorist attacks by its enemies,” and ordered an ‌update of the military target ⁠list ⁠to bring US and Israeli “physical and non-physical” assets within the reach of Iranian forces.

Iran’s army warned Saturday that any new US attack would only spread their war wider, following threats by America and Israel of further military action as they hold crucial elections.

The Iranian warning comes with fresh diplomatic efforts underway to avert a resumption of fighting, with Qatari mediators in Tehran and US Vice President JD Vance reportedly sending a letter to Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei.

“If the US president once again embarks on more regional adventurism under pressure from, and in an attempt to appease, the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,” Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said in a post on X, without elaborating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned on Saturday that “Iran’s Powerful Armed Forces will deal against those who dare harm our people.”

On Friday, a Qatari delegation arrived in the Iranian capital for talks with senior Iranian officials.

Qatar and Pakistan have been mediating between the warring parties, but the talks have yet to produce a lasting agreement.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Vance had sent his letter to Iran’s security chief at the direction of President Donald Trump in a bid to revive negotiations and avert further US strikes.

Iran has confirmed receiving the letter but has not announced any response.

The US holds midterm elections on Tuesday that could determine the direction of the war, which has proven unpopular with American voters following a spike in energy prices due to the conflict.

Last Tuesday, Israel also held legislative elections, with voters given a chance to offer a verdict on right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under Netanyahu, who has vowed to topple Iran’s government, Israel and Iran have engaged in direct military confrontations after decades of shadow war.

Iran says fishermen found after accusing US of attack in Hormuz

Iran said two fishermen it had reported missing on Saturday have now been found, following what it called a US attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Two fishermen from Qeshm, who had gone missing following an attack by the American enemy on their fishing boat this morning, have been found,” state television said.

Earlier, state TV had cited a provincial official as saying that two fishermen had gone missing and two others were wounded in what he called an attack by the United States on their vessel in the crucial Hormuz waterway.

AFP has contacted for comment the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the region.