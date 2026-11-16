An oil tanker was heavily damaged and caught fire after hitting a mine in a "restricted zone" in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Army said in a statement carried by state media on Tuesday.

The latest news came after Iran said Monday that four oil tankers had ‌caught fire after striking a naval mines over the previous 24 hours in what the military described as a ‌restricted area ‌east of ‌the ‌Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV ‌reported.

The vessels have not been named or further details given surrounding the vessels' flags, cargo or status of crew.