BASRA: Iraq has ​closed the busy Sheeb border crossing with Iran to review security and install detection equipment to stop the smuggling of prohibited materials, ‌an Iraqi ‌border official ​said ‌on ⁠Wednesday.

Sheeb ​would be ⁠closed to passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, two other sources at the crossing said.

Iraq ⁠ordered the closure ‌of ‌another crossing with ​Iran, Shalamcheh, ‌in September as a ‌precaution after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources said at ‌the time. Riyadh said the drones had been ⁠launched ⁠from Iraq.

The current security measures at Sheeb are weak and inadequate, the Iraqi border crossings official told Reuters.