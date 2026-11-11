BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into allegations of oil smuggling involving an Iran-backed armed group, state media reported on Wednesday, as tension between the faction and the government grows.

The state news agency INA said that Zaidi “ordered the formation of a committee to investigate information of oil-derivatives smuggling in the Jurf Al-Nasr area,” also known as Jurf Al-Sakher, a stronghold of the Kataeb Hezbollah group south of Baghdad.

Parliament speaker Haibat Al-Halbussi separately called for a parliamentary committee to look into the matter.

Tensions have mounted between Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah since the new prime minister, who came to power this year with US blessing, vowed to ensure that armed factions hand over their weapons to the state.

While some groups said they would disarm, other powerful factions, mainly Kataeb Hezbollah, refused to do so.

Senior Iraqi politicians previously told AFP that Zaidi had repeatedly said he was ready to “confront” groups if they don’t disarm.

Kataeb Hezbollah has recently issued several fiery statements against the prime minister, accusing him of corruption, and threatening his government.

The United States has accused Iraqi armed groups of involvement in oil smuggling. It has also sanctioned Iraqi officials and entities for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil or selling Iranian oil as Iraqi to help Tehran evade sanctions.

INA quoted an unidentified source as saying that “intelligence documents” containing satellite images “showed crude oil and oil-derivatives smuggling operations carried out by an armed faction in the Jurf Al-Nasr area,” accusing the group of tapping into a pipeline there.