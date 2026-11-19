DUBAI: Iraq has reached a compromise with the powerful Iran-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah, three senior security officials said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi readied security forces to move against the group’s stronghold south of Baghdad.

Zaidi said on Thursday that Iraq would not be allowed to become “a battleground for settling scores,” and that his government would continue to fight corruption and illegal weapons.

Earlier on Thursday, Iraq’s armed forces were placed on alert as the government set up a new command to take control of Jurf Al-Sakher, which Kataeb Hezbollah has controlled for years.

“The armed forces in their various formations have entered a state of alert C,” Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, told the Iraqi News Agency.

The new command headquarters will begin operating at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, the day of the government’s deadline for Kataeb Hezbollah to withdraw from the area, according to an executive order announced by Sabah Al-Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The headquarters will report to the federal police, which come under the Interior Ministry, and will be led by Lt. Gen. Ahmed Hatem Hamid. His deputies will be Maj. Gen. Hussein Ali Nassif for defense affairs, and Adi Abdel-Imam Mussah for Popular Mobilization Forces affairs.

Under the order, the command will oversee an army brigade, a federal police brigade, two brigades from the PMF, a state-funded umbrella group of mostly Shiite armed factions, and an Energy Police regiment to protect oil pipelines in the area. It will coordinate with security commands in Babil, Karbala, Anbar and Baghdad.

The move follows a plan approved by Zaidi on Wednesday to replace the force holding Jurf Al-Sakher, after the government accused the area’s controllers of oil smuggling and referred its investigations to the judiciary.

Kataeb Hezbollah has denied the smuggling allegations and had vowed not to withdraw. On Tuesday, one of its commanders told AFP the group would not leave “not even over our dead bodies,” though he said it was keen to avoid bloodshed.