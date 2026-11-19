Jerusalem: Israel’s military said that a ground operation involving tanks in central Gaza that began the previous day despite a US-brokered ceasefire had come to an end on Thursday.

“The operation is completed,” the military told AFP.

The defense ministry’s body in charge of civilian affairs in Palestinian territories, COGAT, said in a statement that Palestinians would again be free to move in the targeted areas near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.

“We would like to inform you that the activity has ended, and the Salah Al-Din axis has been reopened,” COGAT said in an Arabic-language statement on Facebook, referring to the war-shattered territory’s main thoroughfare.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had launched an operation in a Hamas-controlled area of central Gaza, beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” which separates areas under Israeli military and Hamas control following an October 2025 ceasefire.

An AFP journalist reported seeing Israeli tanks positioning themselves east of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Hamas denounced a “blatant ceasefire violation,” while the military said the rare ground incursion was a response to Hamas ceasefire violations in the area.

The military said in a statement that the operation had been launched to “dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line that posed an immediate and direct threat to IDF troops.”

A Gaza security source told AFP there had been “intense Israeli artillery shelling” north of Nuseirat refugee camp and reported Israeli military vehicles in central Gaza “amid ongoing gunfire and airstrikes since midday.”

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the US-brokered ceasefire deal that came after two years of devastating war sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

Over the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.