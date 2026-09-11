Jerusalem: Israel announced on Friday it was prepared for further strikes on Hezbollah, following a massive demolition of tunnels built by the Iranian-backed group in southern Lebanon. The operation included blowing up a vast network of tunnels under the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge, where Hezbollah maintained a command centre, living quarters, and weapon stocks for targeting northern Israel and Israeli troops.

A large fireball was observed, with the US Geological Survey recording a tremor equivalent to a 4.1 magnitude earthquake. “We are ready and prepared to continue the campaign, to continue striking Hezbollah and at additional locations,” Defense Minister Israel Katz stated in a video message.

Katz emphasized Israel’s commitment to northern protection, declaring the existence of a strong security zone, stronger than ever, aiding in controlling the region and threatening Hezbollah more effectively. The explosion came a week after Israeli forces reportedly seized the strategic highlands to cement control over a “security zone” in southern Lebanon.

The tunnel network, allegedly constructed over two decades with Iran’s assistance, contained Iranian-made rockets, missiles, and drones. Hezbollah, supported by Iran since its inception to counter earlier Israeli occupations, was drawn into the broader conflict following recent Iran-US confrontations.

Lebanese officials report that Israeli military actions in the country have resulted in over 4,300 casualties since March. The Ali al-Taher ridge is close to the Beaufort castle, a UNESCO site that Israel captured recently.