LONDON: Authorities in Israel on Thursday handed over the body of a Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces more than 16 months ago.

Wissam Ishtayeh, a 37-year-old resident of the village of Salim, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, was shot on July 6, 2025. Initial reports suggested he had been wounded and detained, but it was later confirmed he had died, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Another man, Qusai Nassar, 23, was killed alongside Ishtayeh on the same day, but his body was recovered and buried at the time.

Ishtayeh’s body was delivered to medics in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Affairs, the branch of the Palestinian Authority responsible for coordinating security and civilian matters with the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

The National Campaign to Retrieve Martyrs’ Bodies estimated in September that Israeli authorities were withholding more than 1,700 bodies. Most were Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, some were other Arabs, and their remains were buried in numbered graves or stored in morgue refrigerators.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in June 1967 and maintains a military-run regime that controls security and civilian matters in the territory.