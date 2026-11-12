LONDON: Israeli authorities have ordered a 16-year-old Palestinian girl, Rimas Dweikat, to be held in prison for four months under an administrative detention order.

Such orders allow Israel to detain individuals for up to six months without charge or trial, and they can be renewed indefinitely. The evidence against them is not disclosed.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said on Thursday that 21 of the 90 Palestinian women currently in Israeli prisons were being held under administrative detention orders.

Dweikat is a high school student and one of three Palestinian girls under the age of 18 who are being held in prison. She was detained on Nov. 4 during a military raid on her family’s home in Beita, a town in Nablus Governorate in the occupied northern West Bank, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Figures from October revealed the total number of administrative detainees exceeded 3,100, including dozens of boys under the age of 18. About 9,300 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli prisons under all types of detention.

Since the 1967 occupation of the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, more than 800,000 Palestinians have spent time in Israeli jails, according to a report published by the UN in 2023.

Israeli authorities have detained 26,000 people in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the start of the war in Gaza in late 2023, including 800 women and more than 2,000 children. Most were subsequently released.