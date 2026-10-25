JERUSALEM: Israel said Sunday it would close all land crossing with the West Bank on election day, after Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers in the territory.

“The political echelon approved a ban on the entry and exit of Palestinian workers throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including industrial zones, as well as the closure of all land crossings throughout Election Day (Tuesday), October 27, 2026,” the Israel Defense Forces posted on Telegram.