LONDON: The Israeli military said on Sunday it demolished a 35-meter-long Hezbollah tunnel in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun.

Troops from the military’s 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade discovered the tunnel during operations in the area, the military said in a statement on X. It said the tunnel contained two rooms used as living quarters by Hezbollah operatives.

Combat engineers from the Yahalom unit inspected the tunnel before blowing it up, the military said. It also released footage it said showed the demolition.

הושמד תוואי תת-קרקעי נוסף בכפר מג'דל זון: כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 300 ממשיכים לפעול במרחב הביטחוני בדרום לבנון כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 300 בפיקוד אוגדה 91, פועלים במרחב הביטחוני בדרום לבנון, להסרת איומים על מדינת ישראל. במהלך פעילותם בכפר מג'דל זון, הכוחות השמידו בשיתוף יהל״ם תוואי תת-קרקעי שאורכו כ-35 מטרים ובו שני חדרי שהייה. צה״ל לא יאפשר לארגון הטרור חיזבאללה לפגוע באזרחי מדינת ישראל ובכוחותיו, וימשיך לפעול להסרת איומים ולהיות מחויב להסכם הפסקת האש — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 15, 2026

Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets struck the outskirts of Al-Qantara and then Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatiyeh district, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Israeli warplanes also flew at low altitude over Tyre and surrounding towns, the agency said.

The operations came despite a US-brokered framework agreement that Lebanon and Israel signed in June, setting out security arrangements for a phased deployment of Lebanese troops and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The deal also provides for reconstruction and economic recovery, but its implementation has faced obstacles, including Hezbollah’s refusal to disarm — Israel’s conditions to withdraw from territory it occupies in Lebanon.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, said on Nov. 11 that it continued to monitor daily Israeli violations in the south despite a decline in the intensity of fighting since the June ceasefire.

Those violations included the establishment of military positions and roads, as well as military operations, explosions, airstrikes and artillery fire, the peacekeeping force said.