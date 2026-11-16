LONDON: Israeli jets early on Monday struck a mountainous area in eastern Lebanon near the Syrian border, targeting what the Israeli military said was a weapons shipment bound for Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the dawn strike hit the Al-Shaara area in the Anti-Lebanon mountain range, near the Syrian border. It reported no casualties or damage.

الطيران الحربي شن فجر اليوم غارة على جرود الشعرا عند الحدود اللبنانية السورية من الجهة اللبنانية وهي الأولى على البقاع منذ ثلاثة أشهر https://t.co/ZMx4VQx2oQ — bintjbeil.org (@bintjbeilnews) November 16, 2026

The Israeli military said its air force struck the shipment in the Janta area of the Bekaa Valley after the weapons had crossed from Syria into Lebanon, intended for Hezbollah.

Local Lebanese media and Israeli media reported that it was the first Israeli strike in that area in several months.

🎯 STRUCK: A weapons shipment intended for Hezbollah in the Janta area along the Syria-Lebanon border overnight. The weapons were intended to strengthen Hezbollah’s operational capabilities to carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF soldiers. Hezbollah continues to exploit areas across Lebanon for weapons smuggling and terrorist activities, in violation of the understandings. The IDF will continue operating to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement between Israel & Lebanon. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 16, 2026

Separately, Israeli troops detained two Lebanese brothers overnight on the outskirts of the southern town of Shebaa, the National News Agency reported. It said troops raided and searched their home, damaging belongings before taking the men away.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the report.

شهدت بلدة شبعا في جنوب لبنان تطوراً أمنياً خطيراً، بعدما نفذت قوة من جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي دورية عسكرية واسعة داخل البلدة، وتحديداً في حي القاطع، حيث أقدمت على اختطاف الشابين محمد حمدان وأسعد حمدان، واقتادتهما إلى الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة. وبحسب المعلومات المتداولة، سبقت عملية الاختطاف أعمال عبث بمحتويات منزل الشقيقين، قبل اقتيادهما من قبل القوة الإسرائيلية. وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن الشابين هما شقيقا الأسير ماهر حمدان، الذي اختطفه جيش الاحتلال أثناء رعيه الماعز قبل أكثر من عام. للتدقيق قبل النشر، أكدت تقارير إعلامية صباح اليوم الاثنين 16 تشرين الثاني 2026 خبر اختطاف الشقيقين أسعد فارس حمدان ومحمد فارس حمدان من منزلهما في شبعا. كما أن الهيئة الوطنية لحقوق الإنسان توثق قضية شقيقهما ماهر حمدان، الذي أُخذ أثناء رعي الأغنام في 7 حزيران 2025. — مصدر مسؤول (@fouadkhreiss) November 16, 2026

The operations came as efforts to implement a US-brokered security arrangement between Israel and Lebanon remain stalled. The framework calls for Israeli troops to withdraw gradually from areas it occupies in southern Lebanon as Lebanese authorities disarm Hezbollah and deploy across the south.

Implementation has begun in some designated “pilot zones,” but progress has slowed in recent months.

Lebanon’s leadership has pledged to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in the south, but Israel accuses Beirut of failing to honor that commitment. The Iran-backed group has refused to surrender its weapons despite a government disarmament plan.

Hezbollah emerged badly weakened from two wars with Israel since 2023, though its lawmakers say it is rebuilding its military capabilities as fighting has eased since a fragile ceasefire was announced in June.

In March, Israel invaded Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel in response to the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on Feb. 28. Subsequent talks between Israel and the Lebanese government produced the withdrawal and disarmament framework.