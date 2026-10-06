LONDON: An Israeli drone strike on Tuesday killed a Palestinian and wounded several others in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of Gaza City, the Palestine News Agency reported.

An Israeli bombardment also targeted Hamad camp north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where thousands of displaced families live in makeshift tents, the agency said. It did not report casualties from that attack.

The strikes came despite a ceasefire agreement being in effect since Oct. 11, 2025. Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,462 Palestinians and wounded 5,151 since then, according to the Gaza Health Authority. The bodies of another 836 Palestinians have been recovered during that period.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,240 Palestinians and wounded 175,267 others in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. The agency said most of those killed have been women and children, and at least 10,000 people remain unaccounted for and are presumed dead beneath the rubble.

Nearly 90 percent of the enclave’s population, or about 1.9 million people, have been displaced since the conflict started.