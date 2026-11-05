GAZA: Israeli strikes and gunfire on Thursday killed four people across Gaza, including a woman and a 12-year-old boy, rescue services in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory told AFP.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by the Palestinian Islamist movement’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza’s civil defense agency, told AFP that a total of “four people were killed and several others wounded today (Thursday)” in the territory.

A 12-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, Bassal said.

A few kilometers away, near the town of Al-Zawayda, two people were killed in separate Israeli strikes, he added.

The nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed to AFP that all three casualties were dead on arrival.

In southern Gaza, a woman was killed by Israeli gunfire near the city of Khan Yunis, Bassal said. Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis confirmed her death to AFP.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it had “struck Hamas terrorists” in the Al-Zawayda area and was “looking into” reports concerning the Palestinian woman killed in Khan Yunis.

Israeli forces have killed more than 1,600 people since the announcement of the ceasefire a year ago, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.