LONDON: Israeli forces bombed a private school, set fire to homes and carried out airstrikes and artillery attacks across southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese media reported.

In the border town of Houla in the Marjayoun district, Israeli troops planted explosives inside a private school and detonated them, destroying the building, the agency said. Forces also burned homes in the town, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

The reported destruction came amid a broader escalation of Israeli military activity across southern Lebanon.

Israeli artillery shelled Khiam and repeatedly struck Tallouseh and Bani Hayyan, while Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on Bani Hayyan, NNA said.

In the Nabatieh district, Israeli aircraft struck Kfar Tibnit in two waves. Artillery also hit the outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with heavy, concentrated fire.

Israeli forces also carried out large explosions in Aitaroun and Tallouseh. Further west, Israeli artillery targeted the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli forces carried out several large detonations in Mansouri, sending white smoke over residential areas.

The blasts shook nearby communities and were heard in the city of Tyre and surrounding villages. Israeli forces had previously destroyed most of Mansouri’s public school, leaving only a small section standing, according to the agency.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Lebanese reports.

The attacks come despite a US-sponsored Framework Agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel in Washington on June 26. The agreement called for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and for the Lebanese army to deploy in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

Israel has continued military operations in southern Lebanon and maintains positions in parts of the region, including territory it has occupied for decades as well as areas taken during more recent wars and military operations.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 8,920 people and injured 30,595 others since October 2023, while the number of injured has reached nearly 30,600, according to Lebanese health authorities.

The Ministry of Public Health Ministry said in a late September report that there had been 179 Israeli attacks on ambulance crews since early March, killing 135 healthcare workers.