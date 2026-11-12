LONDON: Israeli forces, including three military vehicles, entered the Wadi Al-Raqqad area of western Daraa province on Thursday morning, Syrian media reported, the latest in a series of incursions into the south of the country.

The forces advanced into an area along the natural boundary between villages in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and the Yarmouk Basin, state broadcaster Syria TV reported.

The incursion followed a similar operation last week, when Israeli troops entered through Abu Al-Ghaithar gate and took up positions in the Ghurfat Mujahham area of western Daraa before withdrawing.

Abu Al-Gaithar gate is a military crossing point along the separation line between the Golan Heights and the southern Syrian countryside.

Troops fired indiscriminately as they withdrew but no injuries were reported, the broadcaster said.

The day before that operation, Israeli forces blocked a side road leading to Wadi Al-Raqqad with earthen berms.

There was another recent incursion near Jamla, west of Daraa. At the same time, Israeli artillery fire targeted several areas of the neighboring Quneitra province.

The military operations are part of a pattern of activity in the Yarmouk Basin, including repeated entries into Wadi al-Raqqad, setting up temporary checkpoints and conducting searches of homes.

The Sijil Center, which documents Israeli military activity in Syria, recorded 395 violations in October — the most of any month this year — which took the tally for the first 10 months to 2,427.

The October total included 126 military incursions, 44 temporary checkpoints, 36 raids, 30 detention incidents and 14 incidents of artillery shelling, along with gunfire, excavation and bulldozing, according to the center.

Quneitra accounted for 285 of the documented incidents, followed by Daraa with 74 and rural Damascus with 29.