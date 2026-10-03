RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers on Saturday backed settlers who seized Palestinian olive groves at the start of the harvest season, with injuries reported in several places across the occupied West Bank, witnesses and medics said.

October is the traditional start of the harvest for Palestinians, many of whom regard olive trees as a cultural symbol.

This year’s season comes as violence soars, including near-daily attacks or thefts by settlers, who enjoy political support from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government ahead of October 27 elections.

Near the village of Beita in the northern West Bank, Palestinians began the harvest in the morning when they were confronted by settlers, who briefly backed down when faced down by the farmers as well as visiting solidarity activists, some of them Israeli, witnesses said.

Soldiers then rushed in, sending the farmers and activists running out, and detained a number of the Palestinians, including one who could be heard screaming inside a military jeep, an AFP journalist witnessed.

The Israeli army detained six journalists including one from AFP. They were released after 20 minutes without charge.

“Today, as usual, we went to harvest olives on the land where we, our parents and our grandparents grew up and lived,” farmer Mohammed Hamayel told AFP.

The army’s aim was “clearing the area for the settlers so they can harvest the olives. This is our land and, God willing, we will remain steadfast,” he said.

AFP has contacted the Israeli military for comment.

Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas at Palestinian farmers on the olive groves, setting the dry fields on fire, an AFP journalist witnessed. Farmers and firefighters rushed to put the fires out.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said 12 Palestinians were taken to hospital after being beaten by settlers in five separate incidents Saturday.

The violence came after settlers killed one Palestinian on Thursday and another on Friday, according to Palestinian officials.

The violence has caused mounting international concern, with Britain recently leading sanctions on products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

Netanyahu has voiced anger over the criticism, blaming incidents on a small number of people that he called juvenile delinquents.

Violence has also affected Israelis, with a Palestinian shooting dead a settler in September.