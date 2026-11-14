The Israeli military said on Sunday it ​had struck a senior commander in Hamas’ military wing, and Hamas sources told Reuters the strike killed senior armed Hamas commander Samir Abu ‌Younis in ‌Khan ​Younis.

Abu ‌Younis ⁠was ​commander of ⁠the Rafah brigade in Hamas’ armed wing, the sources said.

Medics said Abu Younis was killed and others were ⁠wounded in an airstrike that ‌targeted ‌him in a ​street ‌in the Mawasi area ‌of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

An October 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting ‌but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured ⁠Hamas’ ⁠disarmament.

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same period.