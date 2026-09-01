LONDON: Israeli navy detained ten fishermen on Tuesday off the coast of Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip and the Sheikh Ajlin area, southwest of Gaza City, according to the Palestine News Agency.

The Union of Fishermen’s Committees reported that fishermen were detained after Israeli forces opened fire on their boats and later transferred them to Ashdod port. Seven were released, and three were taken to an unknown location on Tuesday.

Since Israel began bombing the coastal enclave in late 2023, at least 202 people working in Gaza’s fishing sector have been killed, and 90 percent of the fishing boats were destroyed, according to a report by Al-Dameer Association for Human Rights and the Palestinian NGOs Network.

Currently, no motorized boats remain in Gaza, according to a statement from the Israeli navy last month. The war has left at least 4,500 fishermen and 1,500 workers in related trades without their only source of income, as Israel destroyed the primary port of Gaza.

Zakaria Bakr, Head of Gaza’s Fishermen’s Committees, said, “since the war began, Israeli forces have deliberately targeted docks and fishing vessels with gunboats and airstrikes, destroying 95 percent of fishermen’s property, including ice factories, fish markets, and the main trading hub at the port.”