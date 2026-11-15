LONDON: Israeli forces detained two brothers and beat four Palestinians during raids Sunday in Balata refugee camp and eastern Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Israeli troops entered the area in military vehicles, searched homes and damaged their contents before detaining brothers Maher and Salam Abu Amer, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing Palestinian security sources.

Red Crescent medical teams treated four people for injuries sustained in beatings by Israeli soldiers and took them to a hospital.

In a separate raid early Sunday, Israeli forces detained Palestinian journalist Mohammed Ali Atiq after searching his home in Burqin, west of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society.

The society said his detention brought the number of Palestinian journalists detained by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, 2023, to 36, including three women.

Sunday’s raids followed similar operations a day earlier in Balata and other parts of Nablus. Troops detained 10 Palestinians and beat several young men in the camp and nearby Balata Al-Balad, Turkiye’s Anadolu news agency reported, citing local sources.

The raids come amid intensified Israeli military operations and settler violence in the West Bank since the war in Gaza began in October 2023 following a Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Palestinians have also faced home demolitions, arson and the destruction of agricultural land, alongside settlement expansion and displacement.