- UN investigators say Israeli military activities in Syria may constitute 'war crimes'
- Detention of hundreds of people is central to the allegations
GENEVA: Israel’s military activity in the Syrian Arab Republic, including the detention of hundreds of people, could constitute war crimes, United Nations investigators said Tuesday.
“The Commission is deeply alarmed about continued Israeli violations,” said commissioner Fionnuala Ni Aolain of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria. “Such acts may amount to war crimes.”