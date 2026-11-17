LONDON: Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday denounced ongoing Iranian attacks on Bahrain.

During talks with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Safadi affirmed Amman’s solidarity with Manama in the face of the strikes by Tehran, which began in late February after the US and Israel launched attacks targeting Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities.

He slammed the Iranian aggression and said his country stood behind Bahrain and all action it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents, the Jordan News Agency reported.

It came as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a series of drone attacks on Tuesday against a US radar system at Isa Air Base in southern Bahrain. The country’s air defense said it successfully intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks targeting the country.

Also on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia condemned the repeated Iranian attacks on Bahrain as violations of international law that undermined efforts to preserve regional security and stability.

Late on Monday, Al-Zayani spoke with the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, about the repercussions of Iranian attacks on the security and stability of the wider Middle East.

Rubio emphasized Washington’s commitment to the security of Bahrain and its Gulf partners, the Bahrain News Agency reported.