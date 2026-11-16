LONDON: Jordan’s armed forces evacuated 12 Palestinian children and 11 family members from Gaza on Monday so that they could be given medical care in the country’s hospitals.

The youngsters were the 38th group to be evacuated under the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Jordan initiated the program last year with the aim to evacuate about 2,000 Palestinian children in need of medical care. The initiative was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

Medical teams associated with the Jordanian military also operate two field hospitals in the Palestinian territory, one in southern Gaza and the other in Gaza City.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that the death toll from the Israeli attacks on Gaza since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023 had risen to 74,702, with 176,105 injured.