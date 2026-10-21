HAMBURG: Five trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender on Wednesday from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley, traders said.

Participants were believed ⁠to be trading ⁠houses Bunge, Soufflet, Al Ghurair, Dreyfus and Olam.

No purchase has yet been reported and results are expected later ⁠on Wednesday, traders said.

The tender seeks shipment periods in various combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments in 2027 between January 1 and 15, January 16 and 31, February 1 and 14 plus ⁠February ⁠15 and 28, traders said.

In its previous barley tender on October 14, Jordan purchased about 60,000 tons at $307.00 a ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, to be shipped in the second half of January 2027.