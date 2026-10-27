Jordan said on Tuesday that its bombing of southern Syria on Monday evening resulted in significant losses for the Islamic State group, estimated at more than 20 militants. Jordanian Government Spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani stated on the X platform that the attacks, which the Kingdom said on Monday were carried out in coordination with Damascus, were conducted while "refraining from targeting sites where information indicated the presence of civilians."

Syrian authorities said in an initial report issued on Monday evening that the Jordanian raids resulted in seven deaths, including three children and a woman. Al-Momani expressed regret over the civilian casualties in Syria and said that his country is following up on the matter with the authorities there