DEAD SEA: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has revealed plans to extend the Medusa undersea cable system to Jordan, saying Aqaba could become a key logistics and digital hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa.

The announcement, made at the Jordan EU Summit in the Dead Sea on Thursday, comes as countries increasingly seek to diversify the routes used to carry international data, with submarine cables becoming an important part of digital infrastructure and economic security. Earlier this year, the Iran-US war saw the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, demonstrating how one choke point could disrupt global trade flow.

For Jordan, a connection to the Medusa network could help attract technology companies, data centers and other digital businesses, while strengthening its role as a link between Europe and markets in the Middle East and Asia. The subsea cable is a major telecommunications project designed to improve digital connectivity between Europe and North Africa.

Jordan's connection is expected to build on existing subsea infrastructure linking Aqaba with Egypt. This would give the Kingdom access to a wider fiber-optic network linking markets across the Mediterranean and beyond.

Von der Leyen said it made political sense for Europe to invest in Jordan, a smart move that would emphasize the country as a beacon of stability in the region.

Opening the conference, King Abdullah told European investors that Jordan was ready for them, saying: “Jordan is well positioned to be a middle-mile hub on the India-Middle East-Europe corridor.”

Investors needed confidence, clear regulations and access to finance, which Jordan could provide, he added, while new transport, digital and logistics networks would bring more jobs to the country.