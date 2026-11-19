LONDON: Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, received an official message from King Charles III on Thursday, congratulating the Palestinian people on the 38th anniversary of the “Declaration of Independence.”

UK Minister of State for the Middle East Stephen Doughty delivered the message to Zomlot during a meeting at the Palestinian embassy in west London, according to the Palestine News Agency.

This marks the first message from a British monarch congratulating Palestinians, a small nation of 5.5 million, on their long-sought independence. It comes as the UK government officially recognized Palestinian statehood last year, and has ratcheted up sanctions since September on Israeli settler organizations and activists.

Zomlot welcomed British sanctions this week against eight companies expanding Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Israeli group Tzav 9, which obstructed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Husam Zomlot (Right), the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, received an official message from King Charles III on Thursday, delivered by the UK Minister of State for the Middle East, Stephen Doughty. (X/@Palestine_in_UK)

King Charles’ message to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was first reported on Nov. 15, ahead of the official handover on Thursday.

The British monarch acknowledged the hardships and suffering faced by the Palestinian people and expressed his hope for a fair and lasting peace in the region, the PNA added.

He traveled to Israel and the West Bank in January 2020 when he was Prince Charles, meeting Palestine’s Abbas and the former Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin, and visiting the Church of the Nativity and the Mosque of Omar in Bethlehem.

Yasser Arafat, the former chief of the Palestine Liberation Organization, declared the independence of a Palestinian state on Nov. 15, 1988, from exile in Algeria.