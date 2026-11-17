JERUSALEM: Israel’s political opposition moved a step closer to ousting Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister on Tuesday by electing one of their allies Speaker of the Knesset.

Matan Kahana, who was nominated by opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, won with votes from the two Arab political parties, the Joint List and Ra’am. Both had pledged to act against Netanyahu and his far-right extremist supporters Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Lawmakers voted 66 in favor of Kahana, while 52 voted for Netanyahu’s candidate Ofir Katz.

“We promised to be decisive, we promised to bring change for our constituents, and we are delivering,” Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen said. “We will continue to serve as a safety net for our constituents and for every citizen of this country who wants to replace the Netanyahu, Ben Gvir and Smotrich government.”

Ra’am also support Kahana, who defeated Netanyahu’s Likud candidate Ofir Katz. “We will return statehood to the Knesset,” the party said.

The Knesset Speaker is an important office that sets the timetable for parliamentary business and can therefore speed up or delay debates or votes on proposed laws.

Kahana will begin work on Wednesday to undo much of the Netanyahu agenda. The new Knesset is expected first to rescind sweeping reforms to reduce the independence of the judiciary that were advanced by Netanyahu, who has been enraged over corruption charges against him that could land him in prison if he loses power.

The reforms initiated shortly after Netanyahu took office in December 2022 triggered some of Israel’s largest ever protests.