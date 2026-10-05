LONDON: A London court on Monday jailed for life a failed Kuwaiti asylum seeker convicted of trying to break into Israel’s London embassy last year to launch a knife attack.

Abdullah Albadri, 34, must serve a minimum 20 years behind bars, a judge ordered, after a jury found him guilty in May of preparing terrorist acts and possessing two knives.

Armed police tackled Albadri as he scaled a 2.4 metre (eight-feet) high fence at the west London embassy while carrying two knives in April 2025.

London’s Old Bailey court heard during his trial that he wanted to “exact revenge” for the killing of children in Gaza.

Police video played for jurors showed Albadri telling officers: “I wanna make a crime inside there, why are you stopping me?”

Police also found a so-called “martyrdom note” when they searched him.

The trial jury was told Albadri was refused asylum after he twice entered the UK by crossing the Channel in small boats in August 2021 and April 2025.

He had claimed to have been jailed and mistreated for campaigning for human rights in Kuwait.

Albadri appeared emotionless in the dock as judge Christina Lambert handed down the sentence.

The court heard the minimum 20-year sentence was adjusted to 18 years and 207 days to reflect the time he has served in prison on remand.