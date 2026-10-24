TRIPOLI: An oil pipeline from Libya’s Hamada and Tahara oilfields to Zawiya was reopened on Saturday, according to ⁠the head of ⁠the state-owned oil firm National Oil Corporation.

A ⁠pipeline valve was closed by individuals who entered the crude oil receiving station near the Zawiya refinery ⁠on Thursday, ⁠leading to a reduction in production at both fields.