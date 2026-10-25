- Libya’s rival administrations in the east and west denounced Trump’s remarks, rejecting attempts to draw Libya into what they called “electoral debates“
TRIPOLI: Libya’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the US chargé d’affaires in protest at what it called “offensive” statements by President Donald Trump, who described the North African country as “terror-infested” during a rally a day earlier.
The Libyan ministry said it rejects any statements that “undermine the dignity of its people or diminish their standing“
“(US Senator) Jon Ossoff personally sponsored a bill to bring armies of migrants from terror-infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia. Remember what I called them? Shithouse countries,” Trump said at a rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday
Libya’s rival administrations in the east and west denounced Trump’s remarks, rejecting attempts to draw Libya into what they called “electoral debates.“