RABAT: Morocco will invest $400 million and seek investors to develop its defense industry in sectors including artificial intelligence and drones, the kingdom’s royal cabinet said on Wednesday.

The plan centers around “technologies of the future” as the kingdom hopes to ramp up its military manufacturing capabilities and also become an arms exporter, the cabinet said in a statement.

The sectors involved include “drones and autonomous systems, land and naval defense systems, defense electronics, cyber defense and AI.”

The initiative would help the kingdom meet around 40 percent of its military needs by 2035 and create some 50,000 jobs, the cabinet added.

In addition to the $400 million fund, the kingdom was seeking private investments including from abroad, it said.

Morocco has been expanding defense ties with countries including Israel, France and India, while working to boost its arms industry rather than depend on imports.

The announcement comes as tensions between Morocco and neighboring Algeria continue to rise since Algiers severed ties in 2021.

“There is an issue of sovereignty at stake, but a major focus is also economic,” said Ali Seddiki, head of the Moroccan investment and export agency.

He said the new plan seeks to develop sectors such as AI and aeronautics for “both military and civilian” use.