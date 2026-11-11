Formula One driver Lewis ‌Hamilton said on Wednesday that Israel must allow aid trucks into Gaza, a day after he visited ​the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

Hamilton, a seven-times world champion, arrived in El Arish on Tuesday, where he was briefed on how aid is prepared and coordinated before it is sent into Gaza, as he toured the Rafah crossing and the Egyptian Red Crescent’s ‌aid warehouses.

“The past ‌three years of Israel’s ​genocide ‌in ⁠Gaza ​is appalling. ⁠It’s an injustice for people to be denied their freedom, their safety and their dignity. No human being should be treated as though their life matters less,” the Ferrari driver wrote on Instagram.

Israel strongly denies accusations of genocide ⁠and says its military campaign in ‌Gaza targets Hamas militants.

Hamilton ‌described seeing food trucks lined ​up and ready to ‌go at the border that were regularly ‌held up or faced major delays.

He said that at a nearby logistics center, items had been rejected for “crazy reasons,” including sleeping bags, first-aid kits, medical equipment, ‌wheelchairs, and footballs for children.

“Israel needs to fulfil its obligations under the ⁠ceasefire ⁠and let the aid trucks in. No excuse,” he said. “I don’t want us to get used to their suffering. I don’t want us to look away.”

Hamilton, 41, is an advocate for humanitarian causes. In 2021 he founded Mission 44, a charity that supports young people and works to improve their access to education and employment.

He is fourth in the drivers’ ​championship. Mercedes’ Kimi ​Antonelli has won the title with three races remaining.