JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Gadi Eisenkot each vowed on Wednesday to form a government after both came up short in the first election since the October 7, 2023 attack traumatized the country.

Voters turned out Tuesday in the highest numbers in decades to give their verdict on the divisive rule of Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister who has pushed the country sharply to the right and unleashed a wave of wars in response to the Hamas attack.

Exit polls showed Eisenkot, a former military chief and political novice, and his opposition bloc neck and neck with Netanyahu’s hard-right camp and both well away from the threshold for a majority in parliament.

The strongest gains came from Arab Israeli parties whose voters turned out in soaring numbers against Netanyahu, who has relentlessly warned that the minority would dilute the Jewish nationalist direction in which he has taken Israel.

Netanyahu, greeting cheering supporters at a Jerusalem convention center after 3:00 am (0100 GMT), called for a “strong government of the right” and said that the “Jewish and Zionist majority must unite.”

The 77-year-old prime minister was unusually brief and did not directly claim victory.

Instead, he listed leaders Israel has killed under his orders and again hinted that he was ready for a third bombing campaign against Iran alongside US President Donald Trump, his close ally.

“Israel has a unique opportunity with our partner President Trump to forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran,” Netanyahu said.

Eisenkot, speaking to his own supporters in Tel Aviv, issued a veiled warning to Netanyahu, who observers say could use a war to push for a unity government.

“Netanyahu, don’t you dare use Israel’s security for your political needs,” Eisenkot said.

Addressing Israel’s security establishment, Eisenkot said that they served the state and not Netanyahu, calling him “a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate or the people’s trust.”

‘Public has voted for change’

Eisenkot shares many of Netanyahu’s views on security and has backed the Gaza offensive following October 7 that has reduced the territory to rubble.

But Eisenkot has vowed to create a more inclusive atmosphere inside Israel and to rein in extremist settlers in the West Bank who have attacked Palestinians with virtual impunity.

After turnout of nearly 78 percent, the highest since 1999, Eisenkot said it would be a mistake to hold a second election and vowed to work “swiftly” to form a government.

“The public has voted for change,” Eisenkot said. “A worthy leader would accept the people’s vote of no confidence and announce his retirement from political life today.”

The three mainstream Israeli television networks in exit polls gave the two blocs each around 51 seats — well below the 61 needed to govern — after initially giving an edge to the opposition.

Israeli Arab lists were projected to win 17 to 18 seats, a sharp gain, with some Israeli Arab communities reporting near-universal turnout driven by outrage to often derogatory rhetoric against them by Netanyahu’s far-right allies.

Key Israeli Arab leader Mansour Abbas said he believed the right had “suffered a major loss” and was open to working with Eisenkot.

But Eisenkot said during the campaign he would not govern with Israeli Arab lawmakers — and Netanyahu again suggested that a government relying on Arab votes would lack legitimacy.

Arab lawmakers could give Eisenkot support in parliamentary votes to maintain a minority government without joining a coalition. If not, Israel could head to new elections.

Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right firebrand who according to exit polls did not gain as much as many expected, warned Netanyahu against another option — a unity government with Eisenkot.

“It would be a terrible mistake,” said Ben Gvir, who champions the expulsion of Palestinians and would likely be excluded from any unity government.

Hebrew University of Jerusalem political scientist Gideon Rahat said Ben Gvir had succeeded in mobilizing votes — of Israeli Arabs.

But he said: “Even if Netanyahu lost, that doesn’t mean Eisenkot won.”

Divisive

The election came as Israel looks increasingly isolated on the world stage, driven by the war in Iran and the military campaign in Gaza, soaring settlement construction and violence in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu himself faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over Gaza as well as domestic corruption charges that could land him in prison if he loses power.

Eisenkot is a political novice whose mild manner is the antithesis of the smooth-talking incumbent.

The son of working-class Moroccan Jewish immigrants, Eisenkot would be the first prime minister of Middle Eastern or North African descent.

Before voting, the 66-year-old Eisenkot paid his respects privately at the grave of his son Gal, whose death fighting in Gaza has drawn empathy from many Israelis.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are estimated to have flown in from abroad for an election seen as crucial for their country.

Eilana Zisblit, 55, told AFP she had traveled back from Canada, where she has lived for almost 30 years, to vote for a center-right party in Eisenkot’s bloc.

“The country is going in a really, really bad direction. Both for Jews and Arabs living in the country, and for Jews living abroad,” she said.

The time to act is “now, or the country really won’t survive anymore.”