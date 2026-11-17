DIYARBAKIR, Turkiye: Turkish police detained nine people from a newly-formed Kurdish opposition alliance in early-morning raids Tuesday in Ankara and cities in the Kurdish-majority southeast, the group said.

The operation targeted the Kurdistan National Alliance — or Hevbendi — which was set up earlier this month and which groups smaller political parties and independent figures who oppose the ongoing peace process between Turkiye and the Kurdish militant PKK.

The alliance instead advocates for Kurdish self-determination.

Among those arrested was Bayram Bozyel, chairman of the Kurdistan Socialist Party (PSK), one of the oldest Kurdish nationalist parties, who is also a leader of the new alliance, along with his deputy — both of whom were arrested in Ankara, Hevbendi said.

In the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir, police also arrested a senior official from the Platform of Kurdish Associations (Pelkurd), while elsewhere they arrested the deputy head of the Patriotic Union (PWK) and five other people.

According to a legal source, the detainees are being held on charges of “disrupting the unity of the state and the integrity of the country,” a serious offense under Article 302 of the Turkish Penal Code that governs crimes against state security.

Access to the investigation file has been restricted, with the detainees prevented from meeting with their lawyers for a period of 24 hours, the source told AFP.

In a statement, the PSK said the attacks on Hevbendi were “a continuation of the policy of repression and denial imposed on the Kurdish people.”

“Such pressures and the detention of our executives will not intimidate us,” it said.

The Kurdistan National Alliance groups the PSK, the PWK, Pelkurd, Kurdistan National Initiative platform, the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Turkiye (PDK-BAKUR), the Vejin Kurdish cultural and intellectual organization along with independent Kurdish figures.

In May last year, militants from the PKK said they were ending their decades-long struggle against the Turkish state and disbanding following a historic call by their jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan some six months after Ankara offered him an unexpected olive branch.

Since then, Turkiye has voted through a law offering limited amnesty for PKK militants in the first legislative step toward ending the conflict, but the process has moved very slowly, prompting the group to accuse Ankara of dragging its heels.