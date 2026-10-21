GENEVA: There is no military solution to the civil war tearing Sudan apart, the United Nations envoy on the conflict insisted on Wednesday following international talks on peace efforts.

A total of 21 countries and five international organizations gathered at the UN headquarters in Geneva for the so-called Sixth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts in Sudan.

The two warring parties were not represented.

The war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed more than 200,000 people, aid workers estimate, displaced more than 13 million and created the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

Talks co-chair Pekka Haavisto, UN chief Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy for Sudan, said the regular armed forces and the RSF still believed in a military victory in the war.

“We as the international community are saying that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan,” the former Finnish foreign minister told a press conference after the talks concluded.

“The solution has to be found from diplomatic talks and discussions.

“One small step that the United Nations has been taking is trying to introduce so-called confidence-building measures: some steps that both parties can agree.”

He said one was the possible exchange of prisoners of war or detainees — both military and civilian — and another was on facilitating student exams.

“We think that there are issues that should unite actually both parties of the conflict — but these are, of course, baby steps compared with the terrible destruction that is happening,” Haavisto admitted.

- ‘Immense suffering’ -

The gathering included the Quad (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the US and the UAE), the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and several of Sudan’s neighbors, such as Ethiopia and Chad.

The meeting aimed to align mediation initiatives, promote de-escalation and a negotiated political solution, and bolster humanitarian access.

The talks focused on three chapters: the security situation, political issues and the regional dimension to the war.

“All parties in the Sudan conflict are asking that if we agree a humanitarian truce or if we agree a ceasefire, how will the day after look like,” said Haavisto, stressing the need for coordination.

The meeting was co-chaired by the UN and Switzerland.

A statement afterwards said participants were gravely concerned about reports of atrocities and the escalation in drone warfare, “resulting in the immense suffering of civilians.”

Participants “rejected the establishment of parallel governments” in Sudan, it said.

They also urged foreign states “to refrain from fueling the war,” notably through mercenaries, military equipment, drones and financial support.

“The parties must engage and show concrete progress toward de-escalation and the protection of civilians, enable humanitarian assistance to reach those in need, preserve Sudan’s unity, and support a credible civilian political process,” the statement said.

The last meeting was in Cairo in January. A seventh such meeting is planned, though no date or venue has been set.