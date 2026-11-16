LONDON: Palestinian archaeologists have discovered a cemetery in Jericho dating back about 2,000 years, the Jericho Directorate of Tourism and Antiquities said on Monday.

Teams discovered the cemetery by “accident” while conducting documentation and salvage excavation work in the al-Thaniya area, west of the Ein al-Sultan refugee camp, the Palestine News Agency reported.

Iyad Hamdan, head of the antiquities directorate, said that the teams were continuing excavation work, preserving the cemetery and its archaeological contents and documenting the findings.

Jericho is regarded as one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, with evidence of human presence dating back about 10,000 years.

The Ein al-Sultan area includes the ancient mound of Tell es-Sultan, which was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2023. The agricultural settlement was established about 8000 to 7000 B.C. near a spring and featured a tower and defensive walls.