LONDON: The Palestinian Authority will repatriate the bodies of five Palestinians who drowned when two boats capsized in separate incidents off the Greek islands of Lesvos and Samos on Monday.

Palestine’s ambassador to Greece, Yusuf Dargham, said on Wednesday that the Hellenic Coast Guard Directorate had confirmed the recovery of four bodies from the sea near Lesvos and one in the vicinity of Samos, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was coordinating with relevant authorities to issue death certificates and arrange the transfer of the bodies to Lebanon and Syria, it added. Neither the identities of the victims nor where they would be buried were disclosed. The ministry cautioned Palestinians against attempting irregular migration journeys, warning of the catastrophic risk to life along such routes.

A total of 12 people drowned in the two incidents on Monday, including two women and an infant. About 15 people were rescued, including an Iranian man suspected of being a people smuggler, according to the Greek coast guard.