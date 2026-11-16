Palestinian official television said on Tuesday that a Palestinian woman was killed and 10 others wounded by what it described as gunfire from Israeli settlers in the village of Duyuk Al-Tahta, west of ‌Jericho in ‌the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Yahya Mufreh, ‌director of the emergency department at Jericho Government Hospital, told reporters the elderly woman had died after being shot in the head.

The Israeli military also said it was investigating an initial report of ‌an ‌attempted attack in the Jericho area. ‌It said soldiers had been ‌dispatched to the scene and were setting up roadblocks in the area, adding that details of the ‌reported incident were under review.

The latest reported violence comes amid heightened tensions in the area following the arrival of a group of Israeli settlers who moved into Palestinian homes in the Jericho area in early November, preventing some Palestinian residents from accessing their properties and raising fears of further settler attacks.