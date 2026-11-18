CAIRO: Protesters rallied in a town in southwestern Iran in a rare display of anti-government anger that comes against the backdrop of warnings by rights groups of a wartime crackdown on dissent in the country.

The protest in Abdanan erupted on Tuesday, sparked by anger over a deadly road accident over the weekend that killed 13 employees of an oil refinery company, according to Iranian semiofficial media. Hundreds of people joined the protest, demanding the resignation of company officials blamed for the accident, semiofficial media said.

Some demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans, according to videos shared by opposition media and rights monitors outside Iran.

A video verified by The Associated Press showed protesters chanting “Death to the dictator!”

BREAKING: 🇮🇷 Anti-regime protests erupted in Iran The protests began in Abdanan, in western Ilam province, after a fatal bus crash involving oil company workers that killed 13 people. Thousands of residents marched through the streets chanting “Incompetent officials, resign, resign,” demanding accountability for the crash. The demonstrations quickly expanded into broader political protests against the Islamic regime. Footage shows crowds chanting pro-monarchy slogans, including “Long live the Shah” and “This is the final battle, Pahlavi will return.” In January, Abdanan had already been one of the centres of anti-regime protests. At the time, it was reported that the city had fallen under the control of demonstrators for several days. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 17, 2026

A video shared by HRANA, a rights group based outside Iran, also showed a crowd of protesters marching through the center of Abdanan, calling for accountability for the road accident.

In January, Iran witnessed some of the largest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces shot thousands of protesters in the streets and arrested thousands more. Abdanan — a largely Kurdish area, some 480 kilometers (300 miles) southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran — was a hotspot of unrest in January.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said at least seven people were detained in Abdanan after Tuesday’s protests — though two were later released. A lawmaker from the province denied there had been any arrests, the news agency Tasnim said Wednesday.

Rights monitors have warned that Tehran may intensify a crackdown on dissent since the United States and Israel launched the war on Iran on Feb. 28.

The beginning of the war quickly brought an end to the simmering anti-government protests. But authorities continue to arrest those linked to the January protests and step up executions of jailed protesters. In late July, small protests broke out in the central city of Isfahan ahead of the public hanging of two protesters.

UN rapporteur says oppression in Iran has intensified

Ten months after the January protests, repression in Iran has intensified, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran said.

“There’s been a renewed wave of arrests, resulting in severe sentences, including death sentences,” Mai Sato told the AP in Paris on Wednesday. Sato said that in recent months “at least 39 individuals have been executed” in relation to the January protests, “with at least five (executions) carried out in public.”

She said authorities have used the war has as a cover to continue their suppression of dissent. They have persecuted lawyers who represent dissidents and have broadcast confessions of those accused of wrongdoing on public television, she said.